Weather trivia: 90-degree streaks

How many days in a row has Denver had days where the temperature soared to 90 degrees or above?

TEMPERATURES THAT ARE ABOUT 3 TO5°° ABOVE NORMAL.IT'S VERY COMMON.IT'S MONDAY, THAT MEANS IT'STRIVIA TIME.AND SPEAKING OF 90°° STREAKS, WEHAVE SENE SIX-DAY STREAK EITHERAT OR ABOVE 90°°, IT'S NOT THATLONG.WHEN YOU LOOK BACK IN HISTORY,THE LONGEST ON RECORD WAS4 2DAYS OF 90°° PLUS HEAT.JAYSON, THAT WAS BACK IN 20,12THE HOTTEST YEAR EVER, HOTTE