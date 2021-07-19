LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Says Deputies Won’t Enforce Mask Mandate

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will not actively enforce the new indoor mask mandate while on patrol.
Tina Patel reports.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will not actively enforce the new indoor mask mandate while on patrol.
Tina Patel reports.
Sheriff Villanueva says the newly reinstated indoor mask mandate is not backed by science, and that his "defunded" department will..
The family of a 38-year-old man who killed himself in his jail cell has filed suit against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex..