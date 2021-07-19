PM Modi cut off by opposition’s slogans: First day of Parliament's Monsoon Session | Oneindia News

Today, the Monsoon session of the Lok Sabha began on a chaotic note with the opposition preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly-inducted Union ministers to the House; The second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years, is likely to be administered to those participating in the trials next week; Amid the ongoing military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Indian agencies are closely monitoring the development of a Chinese airbase in Shakche; Today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a 'world-class drainage system' will be developed across the national capital.

