Travel Restrictions for the US and Europe Likely to Remain in Place Through Summer

Travel Restrictions, for the US and Europe, Likely to Remain in Place Through Summer .

'The Independent' reports that prior to the pandemic, London-New York was one of the busiest international travel routes in the world.

Travel between the United States and the United Kingdom has been mostly closed since March of 2020.

.

Recent reports say it is unlikely that travel restrictions will be lifted before the end of summer.

.

In June, at the G7 in Cornwall, a transatlantic travel task force was established to explore ways of reopening travel between the U.S. and the U.K. However, according to 'The Financial Times,' talks between the two nations have stalled.

However, according to 'The Financial Times,' talks between the two nations have stalled.

Officials involved with the talks have reportedly said it was unlikely a conclusion could be reached by the end of July.

'The Independent' reports that delays have been attributed to concern over a rise in Delta cases and uncertainty over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

'The Independent' reports that delays have been attributed to concern over a rise in Delta cases and uncertainty over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On July 15, U.S. President Joe Biden said that an announcement on ending the travel ban could be made soon.

It’s in process now.

And I’ll be able to answer that question to you within the next several days, what is likely to happen.

, U.S. President Joe Biden, via 'The Independent'.

I’m waiting to hear from our folks, from our Covid team, as to when that should be done, U.S. President Joe Biden, via Independent.

'The Independent' reports that the U.S. Center for Disease Control currently categorizes the U.K. as level 3, or “high” risk category for Covid.

It advises travelers who have not been vaccinated to avoid travel to the U.K., alongside most of Europe.

It advises travelers who have not been vaccinated to avoid travel to the U.K., alongside most of Europe.

It advises travelers who have not been vaccinated to avoid travel to the U.K., alongside most of Europe.

However, this is not a legal requirement and is guidance only.

All inbound travelers from the U.S. to the U.K. must currently present a negative Covid test at the border and self-isolate at home for 10 days.

They also must present a negative PCR test taken on days two and eight.

Anyone fully vaccinated outside of the U.K. will not qualify for the amber arrival exemption, which comes into force on July 19