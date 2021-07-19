Halsey Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Welcome to the world, Ender!
Halsey has announced that she and her boyfriend Alev Aydin have welcomed their first child together.
Plus, more celebrity baby news.
Halsey gave birth to baby Ender Ridley on Wednesday, July 14
Pregnant pop star Halsey is calling on fans to help parents in need after discovering how expensive it can be to start a family.