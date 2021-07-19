Halsey Welcomes First Child, Ender Ridley Aydin, Into the World

On July 14, the “Without Me” singer gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Page Six reports that the name Ender is a popular male Turkish name that means "rare.".

Gratitude.

For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth.

Powered by love, Halsey, via Instagram.

In January, the Grammy nominee revealed her pregnancy by sharing photos from a maternity shoot featuring her baby bump.

Since her pregnancy announcement, Halsey has taken her social media fans along for her journey.

In March, she told fans that her pregnancy was “100% planned” and that she had “tried very hard for this [baby].”.

Halsey confirmed her relationship with Aydin by tagging the producer in her pregnancy announcement.

He replied, “Heart so full, I love you sweetness.”.

