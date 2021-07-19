If you’re spending a lot of time cooking outdoors, you need to take this folding cutting board with you

Toadfish Outfitters makes some of our favorite tools for cooking and enjoying the great outdoors.

From can coolers that won’t tip over to this wonderful stowaway cutting board that folds down to the size of a ruler, there is an outdoor tool for everyone.Toadfish also gives back to the environment.

For every product sold, Toadfish will replant new oyster beds, helping to keep our water clean!Shop here:https://fave.co/3BicYjoOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.