Lil Nas X Makes Fun of Nike Court Trial

Lil Nas X Makes Fun of Nike Court Trial.

Lil Nas X is headed to court to deal with his "Satan Shoes" trademark infringement lawsuit with Nike.

But the 22-year-old rapper isn't taking the situation too seriously.

In addition to sharing a TikTok video saying he'll "flirt" with the judge "to avoid going to jail,".

Lil Nas X released a promotional video for his new song, "Industry Baby," on July 19.

.

In the video, Lil Nas X is ready to defend himself over the Nike controversy, .

But is instead asked questions about his sexuality.

.

The Kanye West-produced song was first teased by Lil Nas X on TikTok.

When you have court on monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making tiktoks, Lil Nas X, via TikTok