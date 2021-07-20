Black and White Movie (2002)

Black and White Movie (2002) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In 1958, an aboriginal man, Max Stuart (David Ngoombujarra, AUSTRALIA), is tried for the alleged murder of a young white girl.

A judge gives him the harshest punishment, execution, despite a lack of substantial proof, aside from a confession he signed despite his illiteracy.

Several individuals spring up in response to the judge's swift decision.

Stuart's defense lawyers (Robert Carlyle, THE FULL MONTY and Kerry Fox, SHALLOW GRAVE) fight the ruling, while a young Rupert Murdoch (Ben Mendelsohn, THE BIG STEAL) explores the issue in a newspaper.

Director: Craig Lahiff Cast: Robert Carlyle, Charles Dance, Ben Mendelsohn, Kerry Fox, David Ngoombujarra