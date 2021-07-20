LAPD Chief Says Weight Miscalculation Likely Led To Massive Fireworks Blast in South LA

LAPD is being criticized for its botched illegal fireworks explosion in South LA that left 17 people injured.
Rick Montanez reports.
LAPD is being criticized for its botched illegal fireworks explosion in South LA that left 17 people injured.
Rick Montanez reports.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore issued an apology Monday for a fireworks explosion in a South L.A. neighborhood last month..
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore issued an apology Monday for a fireworks explosion in a South L.A. neighborhood last month..