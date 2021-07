Srinagar: Famous Eidgah market sees poor sales of goat, sheep on Eid | Oneindia News

Srinagar's busiest Eidgah market, usually the hub of brisk business ahead of Eid, has lost its customers the second year in a row due to the Covid induced lockdown severely impacting people's incomes.

