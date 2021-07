Rakhi Sawant reacts on Shilpa Shettys husband Raj Kundras arrest

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested businessman Raj Kundra -- the husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty -- for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

Now actress Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the arrest of Raj Kundra.

#rakhisawant #rajkundraarrest #shilpashettykundra