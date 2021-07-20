Twitter Suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Vaccine Misinformation

Twitter Suspends , Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Over Vaccine Misinformation.

According to Twitter, Greene posted a series of tweets on July 18 and July 19... ... claiming COVID-19 isn't dangerous for people younger than 65 or who aren't obese.

.

She also said vaccines shouldn't be required.

.

As a result, Green will not be able to tweet for 12 hours.

If she continues to share misinformation, her account could be permanently suspended.

.

In response to her current suspension, Green took to Facebook Live, saying, "freedom of speech is under attack in America like never before.".

The move by Twitter comes as the White House has taken a stand against social media platforms spreading misleading claims about COVID-19 and vaccines.

Last week, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a 22-page advisory related to the issue.

I am urging all Americans to help slow the spread of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via statement