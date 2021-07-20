Twitter suspends U.S. Republican Greene for posts

Twitter Inc on Monday said it temporarily suspended Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for tweets which violated the social media's misinformation policy on COVID-19.

The House Representative posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people and people under 65.

Greene added that organizations shouldn’t force masks or vaccines not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has approved the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines under emergency use authorization.

None are fully approved, but studies have proven their efficacy.

The tweets have been labeled as “misleading” on the social media platform.

In a Facebook Live statement, Greene blamed the White House for trying to control free speech.

She’s come under fire for remarks on the pandemic before.

In June, she compared mask requirements and vaccinations to the Holocaust and later apologized.

Twitter says Greene's account will remain locked for 12 hours.