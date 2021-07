Hear John Kerry's stark warning about our ongoing climate crisis

Hear US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry deliver a major policy speech emphasizing the urgency of climate action at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London.

Under the Paris Agreement, most nations agreed to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees.

The US remains the world’s second biggest greenhouse gas emitter after China and is by far the biggest emitter historically.