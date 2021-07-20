Justin Bieber Seems To Hint That Hailey Baldwin Is Pregnant

Bieber took to Instagram on July 19 to share a photo of himself with his wife, Hailey.

He captioned it, "mom and dad.".

Fans immediately started to speculate that Hailey was pregnant.

What!?

Is there a baby coming?

The Bieber family is growing!!!!!, Instagram user.

Others were skeptical about the assumption.

I don’t think.

He said he wants to wait until tour life is over before he has kids with her, Instagram user.

Ultimately, Hailey contributed to the comments as well.

I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted, Hailey Baldwin, via Instagram.

Still, neither Bieber nor Baldwin have formally responded to the speculation.

