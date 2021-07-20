Ryan Reynolds Discusses 'Fairytale' Romance With Blake Lively

While joining Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their "SmartLess" podcast, Ryan Reynolds shares some new insights about his early romance with Blake Lively from the set of "Green Lantern" and praises her as the mother of their three young daughters.
Ryan Reynolds on making the first move on Blake Lively: 'I was just begging her to sleep with me'
