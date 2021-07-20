NYPD Officer Ronald Kennedy, Who Used Bag Of Potato Chips To Save A Man's Life, Speaks Out

Earlier this month, an NYPD officer came up with a way to use a bag of chips and tape to save a man's life.
Now, the officer is talking about his quick thinking; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Earlier this month, an NYPD officer came up with a way to use a bag of chips and tape to save a man's life.
Now, the officer is talking about his quick thinking; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
A quick-thinking NYPD officer used a lunchtime snack and some creativity to save a man's life earlier this month. He talked about..
A quick-thinking NYPD officer saved a man's life in an unlikely way.