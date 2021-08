More contagious delta variant now makes up 83% of new COVID-19 U.S. cases

The CDC reports the delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in the U.S. and now accounts for about 83% of new COVID-19 cases.

Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared the data during a Senate hearing Tuesday.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” Walensky said.