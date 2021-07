Why Virginia massage parlors kept hiring a serial predator

CBS SIX REPORTED ALOCAL MASSAGE THERAPIST HAD BEENFOUND GUILTY OF A SEXCRIME IN CHESTERFIELD AND SENTTO JAIL.BUT SHORT LYAFTER HIS RELEASE...HE GOTA JOB AT A DAY SPA INWILLIAMSBURG...WHERE HE ASSAULTED FIVE MOREWOMEN.TONIGHT...APROBLEM SOLVERS INVESTIGATION.GOOD EVENING I'M BILLFITZGERALD.AND I'M CANDACE BUR.NSOUR MELISSA HIPOLIT LOOKSINTO WHY HIS LICENSE WASN'TPULLED IMMEDIATELY AFTERHIS CONVICTION.A WARNING -SOME OF THE DETAILS YOU'RE ABOUTTO HEAR - ARE GRAPHIC.CHAZ ROCA HAD.NO HESITATIONSWHEN SHE STEPPED INTO AWILLIAMSBURG MASSAGE LUXE ONDECEMBER 15TH OF LAST YEAR.1:58 I WENT IN THERE TO RELEASESOME STRESS, SOME MUSCLEKNOTS THAT WERE ACCUMULATINGHERE BUT BY THE TIME SHESTEPPED OUT OF THE SPA...SHE HAD BECOME AVICTIM...OF SEXUAL ASSAULT.344 I WAS SCARED, I DIDN'T KNOWWHATTO DO ROCA HAD NO IDEA...BUTTHE MANMASSAGING HER THAT DAY...SHAWNROBINSON...HAD DONE THIS BEFORE...AT SPASROUGHLY 60 MILESDOWN I-64...IN THE RICHMONDAREA.2604 WHOEVER ISINVOLVED PUT MEUNDER THE HAND OF HIM, AND THISISSOMETHING I WILL NEVER FORGET,IT'S TRAUMATIZINGTHE STORY IS CONVOLUTED...FUL LOF COMMUNICATIONBREAKDOWNS AND FAILURES THATALLOWED A SERIAL PREDATOR TOCONTINUE GETTING ACCESS TOWOMEN..IN THEIR MOST VULNERABLESTATE...NAKED AND ALONEWITH ROBINSON...ON A MASSAGETABLE.2719 THIS WAS ENTIRELYPREVENTABLE?

YES AND THAT'S THESADDEST PART IS THIS DIDN'T NEEDTO HAPPEN TO ME, I DIDN'T NEEDTHISIT ALL STARTED WHEN ROBINSON WASACCUSED BY TWO WOMEN OFASSAULTING THEM DURING MASSAGESAT A CHESTERFIELD MASSAGE ENVYINFEBRUARY OF 2018.A GRAND JURYINDICTED HIM FOR RAPING ONE OFTHE WOMEN IN MARCH OF 2019...AND YET...SIX MONTHSLATER...TWO WOMENREPORTED ROBINSON TO THE BOARDOR NURSING...FOR ALLEGEDLY TOUCHING THEM INWAYS THEY WERE NOT COMFORTABLEWITH UDRING MASSAGES AT AMASSAGE LUXE IN RICHMOND.IN ONE CASE...THE WOMAN TOLD ABOARD IVNESTIGATOR SHEFOUGHT ROBINSON OFF AS HE TRIEDTO PUT HIS FINGER INSIDE HERANUS.1426 HE GETS TO MOVE LOCATIONSAND THEN HE GETS TO PRACTICELIKENOTHING HAS EVER HAPPENED?

I'MSORRY BUT THAT'S INSANESO WHY WAS ROBINSON NOT IN JAIL?WE FOUND THE RAPE INDICTMENT INMARCH OF2020..AS PART OF A CBS 6INVESTIGATION...AN D ASKEDPOLICE...WHY ROBINSON WAS NEVERARRESTED.CHESTERFIELDPOLICE TOLD US....YES THEINDICTMENT WAS ENTERED INTOTHEIR RECORD SYSTEM...BUT THEYDID NOT KNOW HE HAD BEENINDICTEDSOTHEY NEVER TRIED TO FIND HIM.BECAUSE OF OUR INQUIRY...POLICEIMMEDIATELY ARRESTED ROBINSON...PROSECUTORSTHEN ENTERED INTO A PLEA DEALWITH HIM IN JULY OF 2020 FOR ALESSER CHARGE...MISDEMEANOR SEXUAL BATTERY...THE SENTENCE...FOURMONTHS BEIHND BARS.BUT...THE STORY DIDN'T ENDTHERE.846 THERE WAS A FAILURE TOPROTECT THESE PEOPLEMEET BRANDI BOVELL...SHE OWNSTHE OLD MECHANICSVILLEHEALTH SPA ON THEMECHANICSVILLE TURNPIKE.IN AUGUST OF 2020...SHE WASLOOKING TO HIRE A MASSAGETHERAPIST.102 I GOT A RESUME THROUGHINDEEDFOR SHAWN ROBINSON SO SHE DIDHWAT SHE ALWAYS DOESWITH APPLICANTS...LOOK EDROBINSON UP ON THE VIRGINIADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH PROFESSIONSWEBSITE ANDGOOGLED HIM.SHE FOUND OUR INVESTIGATION...AND A BOARD INVESTIGAIOTN INTO HISCONDUCT.828 READING THROUGH IT, THOSESTORIES ARE AWFUL IT MADEME SICK TO MY STOMACH READINGTHEMNDA YET...ROBINSON STILL HAD ANACTIVE LICENSE TOPRACTICE MASSAGE.WHY?

WELL, THE BOARDCAN ONLY SUSPEND A LICENSEIMMEDIATELY WITHOUT AHEARING...IF A LICENSEE ISCONVICTED OF A FELONY...AND THE POLICE AND COURTS ARENOT REQUIRED TO REPORT THECONVICTION OF A LICENSEE TO THEBORD.A748 SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE FIXED,THE SYSTEM ISN'T WORKINGBOVELL WAS SO CONCERNED THAT SHEWROTE THIS LETTER TO THEBOARD OF NURSING.604 THERE IS A HISTORY THERE ISA PATTERN HERE, WHY DOES HESTILLHAVE A LICENSE?

SHE SAYS ANINVESTIGATORCONTACTED HER RIGHT AWAY...ANDYET..THE BOARD DID NOT SUSPENDROBINSON'S LICENSE UNTIL OCTOBER30TH OF 2020.IN THE MEANTIME...HE GOT A JOBAT THE MASSAGE LUXE INWILLIAMSBURG IN AUGUST.MASSAGE LUXE TOLD US THEYCONDUCTED A BACKGROUND CHECK ONROBINSON AND HE DID HAVE A VIALDLICENSE WHENTHEY HIRED HIM.2517 IT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE TOME, HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE?

APREDATOR IS OUT THERE PUTTINGHANDS ON WOMEN ON A DAILY BASISROBINSON WENT ON TO SEXUALLYASSAULT FIVE WOMEN...INCLUDIN GROCA...AT THE WILLIAMSBURGMASSAGE LUXE BETWEEN AUGUST ANDDECEMBER OF 2020.ROCA STOPPED HIM...WHEN SHEWAS THE FIRST TO REPORT HIM TOPOLICE...AND SPEAK OUTPUBLICLY WITH US IN DECEMBER.1617 SORRY I'M TRYING NOT TOCRY, I FELT LIKE MY STORY WASVALIDATED, EVEN THOUGH I KNEWWHAT HAPPENED TO ME, THE FACTTHAT OTHERS CAME OUTNOW THAT ROBINSON HAS BEENCONVICTED IN HER CASE...ANDTHE FOUR OTHERS...ROCA IS MOVING FORWARD WITH HERLIFE...ADOPTING A DOG:24 I CALL HIM MY THERAPY DOGND ANAMING HIM ONYX...A CHAKRASHE SAYS SYMBOLIZESPOSITIVE ENERGY.:49 HE DEFINITELY MAKES ME HAPPYBUT IN HER QUEST TO RELEASENEGATIVE ENERGY...SHE HOPESSOMEONE WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLEFOR ALLOWING SHAWNROIBNSON TO CONTINUE PUT HISHANDS ON WOMEN.2106 SOMEONE HAS TO ACKNOWLEDGETHAT HTEY WERE WRONG WITHKEEPING THIS GUY IN MASSAGEPARLORS AND I DON'T KNOW WHOTO BLAME, HONESTLY TAG IREACHED OUT TO SENATOR SIOBHANDUNNAVANT ABOUT THE CASE..SHE SERVED ON THE BOARD OFMEDICINE FOR THREE YEARS, ANDSHE NOW SITS ON THE SENATESUBCOMMITTEE THAT OERVSEESVIRGINIA'S HEALTH PROFESSIONS.SENATOR DUNNAVANT SAIDTHIS MUST NEVER HAPPENAGAIN...AND IS NOW TALKING TOTHEHEAD OF THE V-D- H-P DOCTORDAVIDBROWN...ABOUT POSSIBLELEGISLATION THAT COULD HELPPREVENT THIS.WE REQUESTED ANINTERVIEW OR COMMENT FROM DOCTORBROWN BUT HE DECLINED.