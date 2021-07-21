SSR Case | Sushant's Ex Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Files For Bail Again | NCB To Take Action ?

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May in a drugs case, has approached the special court for bail again.
Watch the video to know more in detail.
A special NDPS court on Thursday granted interim bail to Siddharth Pithani, a former roommate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput..
The NDPS court has rejected the bail plea of Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani once again. On Wednesday,..