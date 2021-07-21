A's Future Uncertain After Much-Anticipated City Council Vote

The battle over the future of the Oakland A's shows no signs of letting up in the wake of a highly anticipated vote on Tuesday.
Andrea Nakano reports on where the city and the team go from here.
The battle over the future of the Oakland A's shows no signs of letting up in the wake of a highly anticipated vote on Tuesday.
Andrea Nakano reports on where the city and the team go from here.
The battle over the future of the Oakland A's shows no sign of letting up in the wake of a highly anticipated city council vote...