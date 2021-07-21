These astrological signs are most confident in their interior design skills

The stars have aligned … with Americans' furniture.

A recent survey of 2,000 general population Americans explored the differences between the astrological signs to see what each sign cares about the most when it comes to home decor and furnishings. When it comes to sprucing up their homes, new research has found Aries are most confident in their interior design skills (59%), Aquarius care the most about comfortable home decor and Gemini are the most particular about a pleasing aesthetic. Scorpios were found to be the most confident (43%) and sociable (34%), so it's no surprise that they're most likely to spend time gathering in the kitchen (40%).

Cancers were found to be the most likely to seek advice from others before sprucing up their digs (61%) and more open to trying new home decor trends (62%).Geminis were the most likely to take up new hobbies (22%) and value having an outdoor space or backyard (49%).Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Article, the study also looked at how the past year has changed people's opinions about their homes' style and feel.More than half (56%) have become more willing to step out of their comfort zone by experimenting with home decor, including trying new colors (59%) and styles (51%).

Forty-four percent have bought at least one item from a style they'd never tried before, and 45% have done a style "180" by redecorating their home completely.The most purchased items in a new style were sofas (42%), rugs (39%) and chairs (33%).New home decor trends are on people's radar more than ever, with two in five excited to take up outdoor gardening, 37% creating an indoor garden and 26% looking to get into vintage furniture."Our study shows people have been experimenting more with home furnishings and decor this past year, adding new statement pieces like sofas and rugs," said Chandra Borek, Article's interior design expert.

"We want to make it easy to create a beautiful modern space whether you're taking a leap of faith by redecorating completely or starting small by changing up one item at a time."Decorating the home is important for many because it is, quite literally, their happy place.The study found that there are some universal sentiments shared amongst the star signs.

Relaxing at home was named the most enjoyable activity by more than seven in 10 respondents, more than spending time with a pet (44%), shopping (39%) or spending time outdoors (31%). With the home playing such a central role in people's lives, it's only natural that more than three in five (63%) said their family is the go-to resource for interior design advice."After spending so much time at home, people are eager to step out of their comfort zone," Borek added.

"Given that 38% spend the most of their time relaxing in the living room, it's no wonder that people are eager to try out a new sofa style."