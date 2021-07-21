S&P 500 Movers: STX, IPG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Interpublic Group of Companies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%.

Year to date, Interpublic Group of Companies registers a 49.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 6.0%.

Seagate Technology Holdings is showing a gain of 29.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Danaher, trading down 3.4%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, trading up 8.8% on the day.