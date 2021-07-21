Mom's 'cash-stuffing' envelopes is a brilliant budgeting hack for payday

This money-mastering mom on TikTok went viral for her brilliant budgeting hack that is truly a hands-on approach to saving money.TikTok user and money-managing master Gloria of Lola Budgets (@gloriaaa_mc) shared a simple hack that puts the “fun” in funds.In the video, which has almost 4 million views, Gloria shows how she uses a “Budget Binder” to allocate a portion of cash from each paycheck into various savings categories.When payday rolls around, Gloria deducts a portion of her paycheck in cash in the savings categories, and leaves the rest in the bank.Starting with a base amount of $1275, Gloria literally breaks down her monthly savings budget, with each category getting different amounts.Watching Gloria fold and sort each crisp bill is like financial ASMR.Viewers were impressed with Gloria’s budget binder hack.“Omg, this is amazing.

I so need to do this!” said a user.Money management can definitely be overwhelming, but tips like this help keep it simple and even fun!