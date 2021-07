What's different on cruise ships amid pandemic?

Cruise passengers are excited to get back on cruise ships, but they will see different protocols in place these days.

THE COUNTRY -- HERE IN FLORIDACRUISE LINES CAN'T REQUIRE YOUTO HAVE VACCINE.

BUT IF YOU GOON A CRUISE -- PEOPLE WHO AREVACCINATED WL ILHAVE ADIFFERENT EXPERIENCE THANTHOSE WHO ARE NOT.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S MICHELLEQUESADA IS GOING IN-DEPTTOHGET YOU ANSWERS.FOR MONTHS CRUISERS HAVEWAITED ON THE SIDELINES TO SAILAGAIN&.

AND ITSTACEY FAULDS 13:50:39 JUSTTHAT FEELING WHEN YOU WALKONTO A CRUISE SHIP ANDOU YJUST INSTANTLY FEEL LIKEYOUFAULDS WAS ONE OF THEPASSENGERS ON THE FIRST ROYALCARIBBEAN CRUISE SHIP SAILINGOUT OF MIAMI ON 4TH OF JULYWEEKEND STACIE 13;50:58 THEERWAS CLAPPING AS WE WALKED ONBOARD IT JUST FELT GREATCRUISE LINES DEPARTING FROMPORTS ALL OVER THE U-S HEAVHAD TO MAKE SIGNIFICANTCHANGES& ESPECIALLY IN FLORIDAWHERE A STATE BAN ON VACCINEPASSPORTS PROHIBITS CRUISELINES FROM REQUIRINGPASSENGERSVACCINE PROOF TOSAIL.

MICHELLE FEE - CEO ANDFOUNDER, CRUISE PLANNERS13UNDER, CRUISE PLANNERS:14:48 MOST CRUISE LINES AREREQUESTING VACCINATIONS AND INTHE STATE OF FLORIDA THEARY ENOT ALLOWED TO REQUIRE IT BUTTHEY ARE ALLOWED TO REQUEST ITSTAND UP: ALL CRUISE LINESSAILING OUT OF FLORIDA WILLASK PASSENGERS WHO SAY THEYARE VACCINATED TO SUBMITPROOF&.

IF THEY DO NOTWILL BE CONSIDEREDUNVACCINATED PASSENGERS ANDTHE PROTOCOLS ON BOARD WILL BEDIFFERENT FOR THOSE PASSENGERSSTARTING WITH THE REQUIREMENTTO WEAR A MASK THE ENTIRETIME.

MICHELLE FEE 13:15:57THERE ARE GOING TO BE CERTAINRESTAURANTS THAT ARE JUST FORVACCINATED PEOPLE, CERTAINAREAS WHEN YOU GO INTO THETHEATER THAT ARE FORVACCINATED AND FORUNVACCINATED SO THERE IS GOINGTO BE QUITE A DIFFERENCEMICHELLE FEE - CEO AND FOUNDEROF CRUISE PLANNERS SAYSVACCINATED OR NOT PASSENGERSWILL BE REQUIRED TO SHOW PROOFOF A NEGATIVE COVID TEST PRIORTO BOARDINGTO TESTING ONCE ON BOARD.

FEE13:23:12 WHEN YOU GO ON BOARDYOUYOU DO IN FACT TEST POSITIVEONCE YOUBE ABLE TO TRACK YOU AND TRACKEVERYONE THAT YOU CAME INCONTACT WITH TRAVEL INSURAENCIS ALSO BEING REQUIRED OFPASSENGERS IN MANY CASES FORVACCINATED PASSENGERS TOOBECAUSE THE PORT OF CALLSYOUREQUIRING IT.

FEE 13:37:37YOUR INSURANCE THAT YOU HAVETHAT COVERS YOU IN THE USTYPICALLY DOES NOT COVER YOUWHEN YOU LEAVE THE COUNTRYSTACIE SAYS CRUISING WASSIMPLE FOR HER AS A VACCINATEDPASSENGER.

HER BIGGEST CONRNCEPRIOR TO BOARDING WAS THATEVEN WITH ALL THE CHANGES &CRUISING WOULD STILL BE WHATSHE REMEMBERED IT TO BE&STACIE 13:59:41 IVE BEENCRUISING WITH MY FAMILY SINCETHEY WERE BABIES TO ADULTS ANDITS WAALYS A DIFFERENTEXPERIENCE ITS ALWAYS ABEAUTIFUL FAMILY MEMORY BACKON LANDDREAMING UP THE NEXTOPPORTUNITY TO SET SAIL..13:58:24 NOW THAT I'VE DONE A3 DAY I AM READY FOR MY 7-DAYTIOUNG - MICHELLE QUESADA WPTVNC 5WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE IS ANOUTBREAK ON A CRUISE SHIP?

THECENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLNOW REQUIRES ALL CRUISEOPERATORS TO HAVE PROTOCOLINSCASE SOMEONE TESTS POSITIVEFOR COVID WHILE AT SEA.CRUISES REPORTS THAT IF APASSENGER TESTS POSITIVE WHILEON BOARD..

THE PERSON WILL BEMOVED TO A STATEROOM NEAR ETHMEDICAL CENTER AND WILL BEMONITORED THROUGH THE END OFTHE SAILING.

CLOSE CONTACTSWILL BE TESTED AND MAY BEFORCED TO QUARANTINE.

ANOTHERTHING TO NOTE..

IF A PASSENGERRECEIVES A POSITIVE TEST PRITO BOARDING..

ANY OF THEIRCLOSE CONTACTS MAY BE DENIEDBOARDING..

VACCINATED OR N