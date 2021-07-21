Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty In LA Court To Charges He Sexually Assaulted 5 Women
Just a day after being extradited from New York to Los Angeles, disgraced former film mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein appeared in a downtown courtroom to face charges that he sexually assaulted five women in the L.A.

Area.