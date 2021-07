Vigil held for 10 year old girl shot in Arvin

YEAR-OLD GIRL WAS KILLED IN ASHOOTING IN ARVIN.

TONIGHT, ASTHE COMMUNITCONTINUES TO ASK FOR ANSWERS, AVIGIL WAS HELD TOREMEMBER LINIANAJIMENEZ.23ABC'S KYLIE WALKER HAS MORE ONTHE EVENT.FAMILY MEMBERS GATHERED FORLILIANA JIMENEWHILE NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADEIN THE SHOOTING DEATHOF 10-YEAR-O LLDILIANNA JIMENEZ.

ADRIANA SANTOS SAYS SHEIS TRYING TO STAY STRONG FOR HERSO-"IM TRYING TO HOLD MYSELFBECAUSE I DO HAVE A SON TOLOOK FORWARD TO NOW..

HE NEEDSME MORE THAN EVERBECAUSE HE DID EXPERINCE A BADTHING."SANTOS TELLING 23ABC HER 12-YEAR-OLD BOY AND HIS FATHEWERE ALSO SHOT LATE SATURDAYNIGHT... OFFICIALS INCLUDING THEMAYOR OF ARVIN ENRAGED BY THETRAGEDY THAT TOOK LILIANA'LIFE.AND SPEAKING OUT WEDNESDAY."CMON A DRIVE BY?

A CHILD?REALLY?

I MEAN YOU HEAR ABOUT ITALL THE TIME BUT NOW ITS IN YOURBACKYARD..

NOW YOU DON'TKNOW WHEN ITS GONNA HIT YOU ..NOW YOU HAVE TO BE LOOKING ALLOVER TO SEE ARE YOU GONNBEASAFE OR NOT?"AND HURSHEL WILLIAMS ..

LILIANASSCHOOL PRINCIPAL ..

ALSOMOURNING THE LOSS OF LILIANA.DEVASTATED SHE CAN'T LIVE OUTHER PROMISING FUTURE"JUST THEIR DREAMS ..

ALL THATTHEY SPOKE OF PLANNING ONACCOMPLISHINING THE FUTURE..AND TO KNOW IN SUCH A SHORTAMOUNT OF TIME THAT'TAS KENAWAY."SANTOS SAYS HER SON AND HERCHILDREN'S FATHER REMAINUNDER CAREFUL WATCH AFTER BEINGHOSPITALIZED/REMAIN HOSPITALIZED.

ARE THEY INTHE HOSPITALMOM "MY SONS DOING BETTER..

HESGETTING UP STAING TORTMOVE AROUND..

AND AS OF THEDAD..

I BELIEVE HE STARTED TOWALKAS WL.ELKYLIE TANO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE AND NOSUSPECT INFORMATION HASBEEN RELEASED.POLICE SAY IF YOU KNOW SOMEONEOR ANYTHINGRELATED TO THIS THAT CAN HELPTHE INVESTIGATION, PLEASE CALLTHE ARVIN POLICE DEPARTMENT AT(661) 854-5583.ARVIN P-D SAYS TWO PEOPLE RANFROM THE SUSPECTVEHICLE, A BLUE SEDAN,ND AAGAIN, HAVE NOT BEEN FOUND.