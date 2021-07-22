James Craig announces he is running for governor

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Wednesday evening on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he's running for Michigan governor.
"I've got to tell you, I'm running," Craig told Carlson.
