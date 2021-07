The vaccines minister sets out plans for a UK-wide 'NHS Covid pass'

Nadhim Zahawi said the certificate of health status would be available via the NHS app, the NHS website or by asking for a written document.The minister told the Commons: “This week, after a successful trial, we have rolled out the NHS Covid pass.

This allows people safely and securely to demonstrate their Covid status, whether it is proof of vaccination status, test results, or natural immunity.