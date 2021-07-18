We must all stick to the same rules, says Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that 'everyone must stick to the same rules', following a furious political backlash after he abandoned plans to avoid quarantine when he was contacted by NHS Test and Trace.The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had originally planned to take daily tests rather than self-isolate following meetings last week with Health Secretary Sajid Javid who has tested positive for Covid-19.But in a dramatic turnaround Downing Street said the two ministers would be self-isolating rather than taking part in a daily contact testing pilot.