One rule for them': Labour MP launches astonishing attack on 'spineless, sycophantic Tory ministers'

This is the moment a Labour shadow minister launches an astonishing attack on Boris Johnson over coronavirus lockdown rules.Tan Dheshi, the shadow railways minister, furiously called out Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday.He described how he missed the funerals of his grandmother and uncle as he was following government guidance.Then, referring to the Dominic Cummings scandal during the first lockdown, with Johnson’s then-chief adviser having travelled from London to Durham, Dhesi angrily labelled government ministers “sycophantic, spineless, hypocritical” for their response to the saga.Johnson said he was “deeply, deeply sorry” for the suffering experienced by people during the pandemic.