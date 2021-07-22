S&P 500 Movers: TXN, DPZ

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dominos Pizza topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%.

Year to date, Dominos Pizza registers a 34.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Texas Instruments, trading down 4.9%.

Texas Instruments is showing a gain of 12.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Crown Castle International, trading down 4.7%, and FirstEnergy, trading up 4.1% on the day.