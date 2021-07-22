Julia James: Son pays emotional tribute to PCSO at her funeral

Tributes have been paid to the “positivity, love and warmth” of a community police officer killed while walking near her home in Kent during her funeral service on Thursday.Julia James’s son Patrick Davis said his mother was “the most amazing woman, who would go to the end of the earth to help anyone”.
Family pay tribute to PCSO Julia James’s ‘huge heart’ during funeral
