Activision Blizzard Sued by California Over Alleged ‘Frat Boy Culture’ and Harassment

On July 20, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a civil lawsuit against the video game developer.

DFEH alleges that women were subjected to constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances, DFEH, via lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company's executives and human resources personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct, and instead retaliated against women who complained, DFEH, via lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Activision Blizzard cultivated a "frat boy" work environment... ... in which female employees have to "continually fend off unwanted sexual comments and advances by their male coworkers." .

Kelvin Liu, Director of Corporate Communications at Activision Blizzard, denies the claims. The picture the DFEH paints is not the Blizzard workplace of today, Kelvin Liu, Director of Corporate Communications at Activision Blizzard, via CNN.

Over the past several years and continuing since the initial investigation started, we've made significant changes to address company culture and reflect more diversity within our leadership teams, Kelvin Liu, Director of Corporate Communications at Activision Blizzard, via CNN.

Despite Activision's claims of increased diversity, the state of California alleges that the company's leadership team is made up of only white men, and few women occupy top roles