Court records reveal gruesome details after woman's remains found at Grain Valley property

INVESTIGATORS LED TO TWOARRESTS.POLICE WERE LED TO THIS GRAINVALLEY HOME IN THE 4000 BLOCK OFBUCKNER TARCY ROAD.AFTER KEY TESTIMONY FROM A GIRLIN HER EARLY TNSEE WHO WASALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ABUSED BY THEDEFENDANTS MAGGIE IBARRA FACESSEVEN FELONY COUNTS OF CHILD SEXCRIMES AND OTHER CHARGES 40 YEAROLD MICELHA HENDRICKS FACESTHREE SEX CRIMES THE TEEN TOLDPOLICE THAT MAGGIE SHOWED HERPHOTOS ON A CELL PHONE OF AMAFELE WITH HER HANDS TIED NAKEDAND GAGGED THE TEEN SAID HEBARRA HENIXDR AND THE WOMANQUOTE WERE ALL SLEEPING TOGETHERAND HE BEARS SAID THAHET NDRIXCHOKED HER TO DEATH AND PUT HERIN THE FREEZER.THE TEEN WAS SHOWN THAT THEWOMAN’S BODY AND WAS TOLD WHERETHE BODY WAS DETECTIVES TOOKCADAVER DOGS TWO HENICKSDRRESIDENTS IN GRAIN VALLEY WHEREDOGS LOCATED BLOOD ON A CIRCULARSAW AND IN AAT BHROOM LOCATED INTHE OUTBUILDING HELICOPTERHANGER HEBERTA TOLD POLICE THATSHE WAS A PAST DRUG USER ANDPROSTITUTE AND THAT HERBOYFRIEND AND BOSS WAS MICHAELHENDRIX THE TWO MET EACH OTHERFOR A YEAR AND A HALF THIS WEEKPOLICE CONFIRMED THE HUMANREMAINS AT THE GRAIN VALLEYHOME.ARE THOSE