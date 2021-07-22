Eric Clapton, Won’t Perform, at Venues That Require Proof of Vaccination.
On Wednesday, Eric Clapton reaffirmed his stance against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.
The 76-year-old singer announced that he would not play concerts at any venues that required proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
He said he felt “honor-bound” to announce his stance against “discriminated audience[s].”.
Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own.
I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present, Eric Clapton, via Daily Beast.
Clapton said that he would only consider venues that had a “provision made for all people to attend.”.
Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show, Eric Clapton, via Daily Beast.
Although he got vaccinated against COVID-19, Clapton has long railed against the safety of the vaccine.
His statement comes days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s made an announcement regarding COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. Johnson revealed that nightclubs and concert venues would be requiring people to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19