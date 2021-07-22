Eric Clapton Won’t Perform at Venues That Require Proof of Vaccination

Eric Clapton, Won’t Perform, at Venues That Require Proof of Vaccination.

On Wednesday, Eric Clapton reaffirmed his stance against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.

.

The 76-year-old singer announced that he would not play concerts at any venues that required proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

.

He said he felt “honor-bound” to announce his stance against “discriminated audience[s].”.

Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own.

I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present, Eric Clapton, via Daily Beast.

Clapton said that he would only consider venues that had a “provision made for all people to attend.”.

Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show, Eric Clapton, via Daily Beast.

Although he got vaccinated against COVID-19, Clapton has long railed against the safety of the vaccine.

.

His statement comes days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s made an announcement regarding COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. Johnson revealed that nightclubs and concert venues would be requiring people to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19