What does 'LH' mean? Here's what you need to know about tone indicators

TikTok can be overwhelming when it comes to learning the seemingly endless amount of slang on the platform.But Gen Z is actually making it easier to communicate.People are now using tone indicators like "LH" so that nothing gets lost over text.When you come across "/LH" on TikTok it likely means "/light-hearted".Tone indicators like "/LH" are abbreviations that let the reader know the tone of a message.Not only does this help thwart any potential miscommunications, but it is also helpful for….neurodivergent people who may not always know how to interpret social interactions