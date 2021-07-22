Mom is horrified when Starbucks barista informs her half her face is unblended
Mom and TikToker Mikkie Gallagher (@mikkiegallagher) racked up nearly 600 thousand views when she answered her own prompt, .“Tell me you’re a tired mom without telling me you’re a tired mom”.In the video, Mikkie explains that she was out of the house for 4 hours before anyone informed her that half of her makeup was unblended.It wasn’t until she pulled through the Starbucks drive-thru that someone — a kind barista — pointed out her makeup mishap.Since posting the footage, nearly 1,500 comments have flooded in — mostly from similarly exhausted parents sharing their own sleep-deprived mistakes.Tons of hilarious stories came pouring into Mikkie’s comment section, each one funnier than the last.“I went to my doctor’s appointment with house slippers on… the fuzzy ones with a cat face,” another parent commented.“My dream last night was about me getting to sleep while my husband watched the kids.

I literally dream about sleep… While sleeping”