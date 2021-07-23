Cuban Experts Sound Off On Biden Sanctions

The Biden administration announced Thursday it is imposing new sanctions against the Cuban regime.
South Florida experts spoke to CBS4's Jessica Vallejo on what the sanctions mean for the people on the island.
The Biden administration announced Thursday it is imposing new sanctions against the Cuban regime.
South Florida experts spoke to CBS4's Jessica Vallejo on what the sanctions mean for the people on the island.
The US has imposed new sanctions against a Cuban security minister and an interior ministry special forces unit over alleged human..
Cubans Stage Rare Street Protests, , Call for Cuban President to Step Down.
Thousands took to the streets in Havana
and..