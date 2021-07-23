Shilpa Shetty's Career AFFECTED Due To Raj Kundra's Case! Will Hungama 2 Release?
Shilpa Shetty's Career AFFECTED Due To Raj Kundra's Case! Will Hungama 2 Release?

July 23 is a big day for both husband and wife and star couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's career as two majore events will take place in their lives.

Watch the story.