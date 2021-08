Kebab shop owners drag suspected burglar along street into takeaway before 'barbaric' attack

Zafar Ahmed, 35, along with brothers Asmat Khan, 33, and Mohammed Khan, 25, repeatedly punched and kicked Adrian Perry and even hit him with a traffic cone.The suspected thief was attacked for 15 minutes before police arrived and saw him collapse unconscious on the pavement outside the shop in Nottingham.

All three were jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.