Zomato lists at 53% premium over IPO issue price| Zomato bumper listing| Oneindia News

Leading online food delivery giant Zomato has delivered a bumper listing treat to investors after the firm’s initial public offering.

Zomato’s stock got listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 116 per share — a 53 per cent premium on its final offer price of Rs 76.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it opened at Rs 115 at a premium of over 51 per cent.

#Zomato #DeepinderGoyal #ZomatoIPO