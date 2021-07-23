Rental car shortage not letting up anytime soon

The rental car shortage is not showing any signs of letting up.
Consumer reporter John Matarese looks into how that is affecting vacations.
The rental car shortage is not showing any signs of letting up.
Consumer reporter John Matarese looks into how that is affecting vacations.
Major rental car operators sold off more than 770,000 cars as the pandemic pulverized demand. Now, they can’t buy back inventory..
You may have heard about the lumber shortage, the new car shortage, and about a zillion other shortages this year. The latest: a..