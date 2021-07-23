Dubai’s Government Is Artificially Creating Rainstorms To Combat Scorching Heat

Scientists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been using drones that emit electrical charges... .

... to essentially "zap" clouds until they develop enough moisture to cause rain.

Known as "cloud seeding,".

Scientists are hopeful that the method could assist areas all over the world that experience long-term drought.

It's moving to think that the rainfall technology I saw today, which is still being developed, may someday support countries in water-scarce environments like the UAE, Mansoor Abulhoul, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the U.K., via CBS News.

Video footage released on the Official UAE Weather social media accounts... ... shows a significant rain storm in Ras al Khaimah that scientists say was propelled by the method.

Temperatures in the UAE capital, Dubai, are consistently in excess of 115 degrees.

The nation's annual rainfall is an average of four inches.

Despite the country's success with weather manipulation.

Experts acknowledge that similar projects will be just one aspect of the fight against climate change.

Of course, our ability to manipulate weather is puny compared to the forces of nature, Robert Van de Noort, Vice-Chancellor University of Reading, via CBS News.

We are mindful that we as a University have a big role to play, by working with global partners to understand and help prevent the worst effects of climate change, Robert Van de Noort, Vice-Chancellor University of Reading, via CBS News