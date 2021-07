Kansas City-area nursing homes take proactive approach as COVID-19 cases surge

CONTAGIOUS DELTAVARIANT.AS COVID-19 CASES SERIACROSS THE METRO -LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES ARE RAMPINGUP EFFORTS TO KEEPRESIDENTS SA.

FEKSHB 41 NEWS REPORTEREMMA JAMES UNCOVERSWHAT THIS COULD MEANFOR RESIDENTS AND THEIRFAMILIES.REACH LTC OPERATES 15LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES ACROSS THKCEMETRO.DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONSFOR THE KCEGIONCHRISTINE WILSON SAYSTHE COMPANY IS TAKING APRO-ACTIVE APPROACH TOPROTECTING RESIDENTSFROM THE DELTA VIAAR.CHSTINE WILSON, DIRECTOROF OPERATIONS, REACH LTCKANSAS CITY REGION"I feel like last year whenCovid hit our facilities it wasmore oa f action and thistime around we kind of havebeen watching the cases,we've been in close contactwith the hospitals all over thestate and kind of watchingthese numbers."WILSON SAYSUNFORTUNATELY - SOMEFACILITIES HAVE HAD TOBEGIN SCALING BACKVISITATION.SHE SAYS EACH FACILITY'SVISITATION RESTRICTIONSDEPENDS ON CASENUMBERS IN T CHEOUNTYAND RESIDENTVACCINATION RATES.WITH MOREBREAKTHROUGH CASESN ITHE METRO - WILSONANTICIPATES STRICTERGUIDELINES FROM THECDC.CHRISTINE WILSON, DIRECTOROF OPERATIONS, REACH LTCKANSAS CITY REGION"We are constantly monitoringthose guideliness awell but Iwould not be a bit surprised ifit doesn't go back to justprtyetmuch no visitation which isterrible, it's a nightmare, it'snot anything that we want todo."RESTRICTED VISITATIONMEANS FACILITIES WL ILHAVE TO GET CREATIVE -USING ZOOM, FACETIMEAND CONSTRUCTEDBARRIERS LIKE LAST YEAR.RIT GHNOW - WILSON SAYSFACILITIES ARE TAKINGADVANTAGE OF OUTDOORVISITAONTI AND DOINGSTRICT SCREENING OFVISITORS.CHRISTINE WILSON, DIRECTOROF OPERATIONS, REACH LTCKANSAS CITY REGION"Iou wld just hope that thefamilies and friends that wantto come visit just be patientwith us as we are trying tofollow the guidelines to keep itfrom spreading because Iknow it's devastating forthem."INAN KSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION N