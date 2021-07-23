Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, July 23, 2021

Coronavirus numbers for July 23, 2021

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views
Coronavirus numbers for July 23, 2021
Coronavirus numbers for July 23, 2021
Here are the coronavirus numbers for July 23, 2021, for the state of Nevada.

MURDER.TURNING TO THE PANDEMIC---AND NEVADA’S NEW COVID-19NUMBERS ARE INTHE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTING 1,003 CASESTODAY.THERE ARE ALSO 20 NEWDEATHS AND 30 NEWHOSPITLIZATIONS SINCE YESTERDAY.THE TEST POSITIVITY RATENOW AT 12.8%.THESE NEW STATS COME ASTHE WHITE HOUSE’S LATEST REPORTYET AGAIN LABELS CL

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Covid Ward Extended

Covid Ward Extended

KCAL 9 CBS LA

As new daily COVID case numbers rise, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center is converting 30 ICU rooms into negative pressure rooms..

More coverage