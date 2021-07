The Harper House Season 1

The Harper House Season 1 Trailer HD - They're a lot to unpack!

The Harper House follows an overconfident female head of a household, as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of misfits, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town.

To save money, they've moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

Coming to Paramount+, September 16