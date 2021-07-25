Petite Maman Movie

Petite Maman Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 8-year-old Nelly has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home.

She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mom, Marion, used to play and built the treehouse she’s heard so much about.

One day her mother abruptly leaves.

That’s when Nelly meets a girl her own age in the woods building a treehouse.

Her name is Marion.

#PetiteMaman Written and Directed by: #CélineSciamma Cast: Joséphine Sanz Gabrielle Sanz Nina Meurisse