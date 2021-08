Sucker Punch Movie (2011) - Emily Browning

Sucker Punch Movie (2011) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A young girl institutionalized by her abusive stepfather retreats to an alternative reality as a coping strategy and envisions a plan to help her escape.

Director: Zack Snyder Writers: Zack Snyder, Steve Shibuya, Zack Snyder Stars: Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone